February 1, 2013 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index ends down 0.57 percent, while the broader NSE
index is 0.59 percent lower led by fall in Bharti Airtel
 after its December quarter results missed estimates by
a wide margin, while ICICI Bank fell on
profit-booking, after rising 4.65 percent in January. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The 10-year bond yield ends unchanged at 7.91 percent. It
rose to a near 1-month high of 7.93 percent on worries of cash
tightness after the government said it will curb spending. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee marginally stronger at 53.19/20 per dollar versus
its previous close of 53.2150/2250 and strengthened for a fourth
straight week with dollar inflows into the domestic share and
debt markets boosting the local unit. The traders now await the
U.S. non-farm payrolls for direction. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS ends 1 basis point (bp) up at
7.27 percent, while the 1-year rate stays at 7.63 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's three-day cash rate steady at 7.75/7.85 percent,
same as previous close on slightly higher demand in the first
week of the reporting fortnight. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

