FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0720 GMT
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 4, 2013 / 7:42 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0720 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index is up 0.41 percent while the broader NSE index
is 0.35 percent higher, led by gains in Tata Motors Ltd
 and UltraTech Cement Ltd. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The 10-year bond yield is up 2 basis points (bps) at 7.93
percent after RBI Deputy Governor H.R.Khan said the central bank
may cut the held-to-maturity ratio requirement in the next
fiscal year. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee rises to an over three-and-a-half-month high on
strong global risk appetite after U.S. non-farm payrolls data
and lined up dollar inflows from share sales. The unit is at
52.95/96 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.19/20.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS is 3 bps up at 7.30 percent,
while the 1-year rate is up 1 bp at 7.64 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate is at 7.80/7.85 percent versus
Friday's close of 7.75/7.85 percent, at the beginning of the
second week of the reporting fortnight. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.