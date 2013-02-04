SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index closes down 0.15 percent at 19,751.19 points while the broader NSE index ends 0.19 percent lower at 5,987.25 points, after disappointing quarterly earnings hit Bank of Baroda and IDFC Ltd, while investors continued to book profits in recent outperformers such as ONGC. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield ends up 3 basis points at 7.94 percent after RBI Deputy Governor H.R.Khan said the central bank may cut the held-to-maturity ratio requirement in the next fiscal year. RUPEE -------------- The rupee closes at 53.2850/2950, weaker than its close of 53.19/20 on Friday, as a fall in domestic shares hurt, though inflows from an upcoming government stake sale are expected to support the local currency this week. The unit had risen to a three-and-a-half-month high of 52.91 earlier in the session. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate ends up 2 basis points (bps) at 7.29 percent, while the 1-year rate rises 1 bp to 7.64 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate closes at 7.75/7.85 percent, unchanged from Friday's close as demand was firm at the beginning of the second week of the reporting fortnight. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)