SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
February 4, 2013 / 12:11 PM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index closes down 0.15 percent at 19,751.19 points
while the broader NSE index ends 0.19 percent lower at 5,987.25
points, after disappointing quarterly earnings hit Bank of
Baroda and IDFC Ltd, while investors
continued to book profits in recent outperformers such as ONGC.
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The 10-year bond yield ends up 3 basis points at 7.94
percent after RBI Deputy Governor H.R.Khan said the central bank
may cut the held-to-maturity ratio requirement in the next
fiscal year. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee closes at 53.2850/2950, weaker than its close of
53.19/20 on Friday, as a fall in domestic shares hurt, though
inflows from an upcoming government stake sale are expected to
support the local currency this week. The unit had risen to a
three-and-a-half-month high of 52.91 earlier in the
session. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate ends up 2 basis points
(bps) at 7.29 percent, while the 1-year rate rises 1 bp to 7.64
percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate closes at 7.75/7.85 percent,
unchanged from Friday's close as demand was firm at the
beginning of the second week of the reporting fortnight. 
    
 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

