SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0415 GMT
#Financials
February 5, 2013 / 4:26 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0415 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index is down 0.32 percent at 19,687.98 while the
broader NSE index is 0.45 percent lower at 5,960.45, tracking
losses in other regional markets after weak U.S. data. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The 10-year bond yield is down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.93
percent, tracking a fall in global crude oil prices. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee is at 53.33/34 per dollar versus its close of
53.2850/2950 on Monday, as dollar selling was seen after the
rupee fell to a near one-week low of 53.50 in early trade.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate is down 2 bps at 7.27
percent, while the 1-year rate also falls 2 bps to 7.62 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate is at 7.75/7.80 percent, little
changed from its previous close of 7.75/7.85 percent. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

