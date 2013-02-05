FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
February 5, 2013 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    
    The BSE index fell 0.46 percent to end at 19,659.82, marking
its lowest close since Jan. 1. The broader NSE index 
declined 0.51 percent to end at 5,956.90, as renewed worries
about the euro zone hit global markets, spurring continued
profit-taking. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down
2 basis points at 7.92 percent. The total volume on the central
bank's electronic trading platform was at a moderate 280.95
billion rupees. 
    
    RUPEE    
    
    The Indian rupee strengthened against the dollar on Tuesday
ending at 53.14/15 per dollar, helped by foreign inflows ahead
of the government's stake sale in state-run power producer NPTC,
although weak domestic shares and demand for the greenback from
oil importers limited gains. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed at
7.27 percent, down 2 basis points from Monday, while the
one-year rate edged down 1 bp to 7.63 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
               
    India's overnight cash rate ended flat at 7.75/7.80
percent. 
    
           
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

