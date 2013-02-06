SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index is up 0.26 percent while the broader NSE index is 0.31 percent higher, helped by gains in regional equities. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.91 percent and off the day's high of 7.93 percent as investors seek to buy the paper at a bargain after recent falls. RUPEE -------------- The rupee strengthened to a three-and-a-half month high, rising as much as 52.87 against the dollar, helped by gains in equities and inflows ahead of the government's stake sale in state-run power producer NTPC. The pair is at 53.08/09 versus 53.14/15 last close. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate is 1 bp higher at 7.28 percent. The 1-year rate is also 1 bp higher at 7.64 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate is almost flat at 7.75/7.85 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)