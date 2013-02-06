FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Derivatives RSS
February 6, 2013 / 12:02 PM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index ends down 0.10 percent at 19,639.72, while the
broader NSE index gains 0.04 percent to 5,959.20, after
sluggish trading on Wednesday as mortgage lender HDFC Ltd
 gained on expectations a cut in its prime lending rate
would lead to higher loan growth, while NTPC Ltd 
slipped ahead of a stake sale. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended
down 1 basis point at 7.91 percent on bargain buying but the
upcoming debt auction prevented further gains. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee strengthened to a three-and-a-half month high,
rising as much as 52.87 against the dollar in early trade but
gave up most gains to close marginally weaker at 53.1550/1650 on
the back of continued weakness in local stocks and refiner
demand to meet crude payments which outweighed dollars inflows
ahead of the government's stake sale in a state-run utility. The
unit had ended at 53.1350/1450 on Tuesday. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate ended 1 bp
higher at 7.28 percent while the 1-year rate 
also closed 1 bp higher at 7.64 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate ended higher at 7.90/8.00
percent versus its previous close of 7.75/7.80 percent as banks
who had borrowed lower through the repo in recent sessions due
to the soon-to-be effective CRR cut were caught short and had to
cover their requirements through the cash market. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.