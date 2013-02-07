FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0410 GMT
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 7, 2013 / 4:31 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0410 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index down 0.06 percent, while the broader NSE index
 is 0.07 percent lower, with pharmaceutical company Cipla
leading losses on slower-than-expected earnings. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis
point lower at 7.90 percent ahead of the government releasing
the advance economic growth numbers for the current fiscal year.
 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee flat at 53.13/14 versus 53.1550/1650 on Wednesday
ahead of NTPC share sale and advance GDP numbers. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate 2 bps lower
at 7.26 percent while the 1-year rate  1 bp
down at 7.63 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.85/7.90 percent versus its
previous close of 7.90/8.00 percent. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.