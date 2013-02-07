FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0715 GMT
#Financials
February 7, 2013 / 7:36 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0715 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index is down 0.27 percent while the broader NSE
index is 0.31 percent lower, with pharmaceutical company Cipla
 leading losses on slower-than-expected earnings. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is 3
basis points (bps) lower at 7.88 percent after the government
projected full-year growth at 5 percent, the lowest in a decade.
  
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee is at 53.26/27 versus its Wednesday close of
53.1550/1650 after the government projected full-year growth at
5 percent. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate is 3 bps
lower at 7.25 percent while the 1-year rate is
2 bps down at 7.62 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate is at 7.70/7.75 percent versus
its previous close of 7.90/8.00 percent. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

