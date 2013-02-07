SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0715 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index is down 0.27 percent while the broader NSE index is 0.31 percent lower, with pharmaceutical company Cipla leading losses on slower-than-expected earnings. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is 3 basis points (bps) lower at 7.88 percent after the government projected full-year growth at 5 percent, the lowest in a decade. RUPEE -------------- The rupee is at 53.26/27 versus its Wednesday close of 53.1550/1650 after the government projected full-year growth at 5 percent. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate is 3 bps lower at 7.25 percent while the 1-year rate is 2 bps down at 7.62 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate is at 7.70/7.75 percent versus its previous close of 7.90/8.00 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)