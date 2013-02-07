FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
#Financials
February 7, 2013 / 12:06 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index ends down 0.3 percent at 19,580.32 while the
broader NSE index closes 0.34 percent lower at 5938.80, led by a
decline in banking stocks, after government estimates showed
India's FY13 growth could be worse than expected, while
drugmaker Cipla Ltd dropped after its October-December
net profit missed estimates. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closes
down 3 basis points (bps) at 7.88 percent after the government
projected full-year growth at 5 percent, the lowest in a decade.
  
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee ends at 53.22/23 versus its Wednesday close of
53.1550/1650 as the government's projections on economic growth
raised concerns about how it would fund its fiscal and current
account deficits. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closes 3 bps lower at 7.25
percent while the 1-year rate ends 2 bps lower at 7.62 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate ended at 7.45/7.55 percent
versus its previous close of 7.90/8.00 percent. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
