SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
February 8, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index ends down 0.49 percent at 19,484.77 while the
broader NSE index closes 0.59 percent lower at 5903.50 as
India's biggest utility vehicle manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra
Ltd and cement makers Ambuja Cements Ltd and
ACC Ltd retreated after their earnings missed
estimates. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closes down 4 basis
points (bps) at 7.84 percent as a successful stake-sale in power
utility NTPC, a lower-than-expected growth estimate for the
current fiscal year and hopes of a rate cut yet again in March,
kept investors in a bullish mode. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee ends at 53.50/51 versus its Thursday's close of
53.22/23 as continued weakness in local shares and prospects of
a worse-than-expected slowdown in the economy weighed down the
currency. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closes 2 bps lower at 7.23
percent while the 1-year rate ends down 2 bps at 7.60 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate ended at 7.80/7.85 percent
versus its previous close of 7.45/7.55 percent. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

