SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0415GMT
#Financials
February 11, 2013 / 4:26 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0415GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index 0.05 percent up, while the broader NSE index
down 0.03 percent with banks shares showing weakness. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point (bp)
higher at 7.85 percent as crude oil hit a nine-month high on
Friday. However, bonds will find some support from comments from
a finance ministry official that there will be no extra
borrowing during the current fiscal year. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee weaker at 53.73/74 versus its Friday's close of
53.50/51 tracking the euro's losses versus the dollar and on the
back of dollar demand from oil firms and other importers. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate flat at 7.23 percent, while
the 1-year rate down 1 bp at 7.59 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.80/7.90 percent versus
7.80/7.85 percent Friday's close at the start of a new reporting
week. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

