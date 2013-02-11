SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0415GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index 0.05 percent up, while the broader NSE index down 0.03 percent with banks shares showing weakness. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point (bp) higher at 7.85 percent as crude oil hit a nine-month high on Friday. However, bonds will find some support from comments from a finance ministry official that there will be no extra borrowing during the current fiscal year. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 53.73/74 versus its Friday's close of 53.50/51 tracking the euro's losses versus the dollar and on the back of dollar demand from oil firms and other importers. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate flat at 7.23 percent, while the 1-year rate down 1 bp at 7.59 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.80/7.90 percent versus 7.80/7.85 percent Friday's close at the start of a new reporting week. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)