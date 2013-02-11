FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0740 GMT
#Financials
February 11, 2013 / 7:56 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0740 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index 0.02 percent is down, while the broader NSE is
0.04 percent lower with banking stocks showing weakness on
continued concerns over India's economic growth after government
estimates on Friday showed India's FY13 growth could be worse
than expected. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point (bp)
higher at 7.85 percent as crude oil hit a nine-month high on
Friday. However, bonds will find some support from comments from
a finance ministry official that there will be no extra
borrowing during the current fiscal year. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee weaker at 53.65/66 versus its Friday's close of
53.50/51, tracking the euro's losses versus the dollar and on
the back of dollar demand from oil firms and other importers.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 2 bps at 7.25 percent,
while the 1-year rate up 1 bp at 7.61 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.80/7.90 percent versus
Friday's close of 7.80/7.85 percent at the start of a new
reporting week. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
