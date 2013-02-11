FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
February 11, 2013 / 11:57 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index ends 0.12 percent down, while the broader NSE
is 0.1 percent lower, falling for an eighth consecutive session
to mark their longest losing streak since May 2011 as ONGC
retreated ahead of its quarterly results, while financial stocks
fell on concerns about slowing economic growth at a time of
sticky inflation. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends 2 basis points
(bp) higher at 7.86 percent as the central bank chief said
inflation was 'still high' and as sources told Reuters that the
government was unlikely to scrap any two of the remaining
auctions slated for the fiscal year. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee ends weaker at 53.845/855 versus its Friday's
close of 53.50/51, tracking the euro's losses versus the dollar
and on the back of dollar demand from oil firms and other
importers. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 3 bps at 7.26 percent,
while the 1-year rate also up 3 bps at 7.63 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate unchanged at 7.80/7.85 percent,
same as Friday's close at the start of a new reporting week.
 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
