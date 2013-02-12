FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0415 GMT
February 12, 2013 / 4:26 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0415 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main share BSE index up 0.26 percent at 19,511.95 
while the broader NSE index is up 0.21 percent at 5,910.20, with
investors looking to pick bargains after eight straight days of
decline. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 7.86 percent
with traders awaiting the factory output data due around 11 a.m.
(0530 GMT) for near-term direction. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee weaker at 53.91/92 per dollar from 53.845/855 on
the back of dollar demand from oil and gold importers, but
strong support seen around 54 levels, preventing a further fall.
Factory output to provide immediate triggers. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 1 bp at 7.25 percent,
while the 1-year rate steady at 7.63 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.85/7.90 percent, slightly
higher compared with 7.80/7.85 percent, on higher demand in the
first week of the reporting fortnight. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

