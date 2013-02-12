FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0755 GMT
February 12, 2013 / 8:06 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0755 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main share BSE index up 0.37 percent, while the
broader NSE index rises 0.26 percent, heading for the first gain
after eight days of fall. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year government bond 
yield rises 1 bp to 7.87 percent from the previous close after 
traders say high January CPI data offsets a contraction in 
industrial output. The yield rose to a session high of 7.88 pct
 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee weaker at 53.97/98 per dollar from 53.845/855
after data shows December factory output unexpectedly
contracted, even as consumer price-based inflation stayed well
above 10 percent. The pair had been trading at 53.88 before the
data.   
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 2 bp at 7.28 percent, while
the 1-year rate also gains 2 bps to 7.65 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.80/7.90 percent, versus its
previous close of 7.80/7.85 percent, on higher demand in the
first week of the reporting fortnight. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
