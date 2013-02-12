FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
#Financials
February 12, 2013 / 11:57 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main share BSE index gains 0.52 percent, while the
broader NSE index ends 0.42 percent higher, ending an
eight-session losing streak that had marked its longest since
May 2011, as ONGC gained after quarterly earnings beat
estimates, while Tata Motors rose ahead of its results later
this week.
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year government bond 
yield rises 1 bp to 7.87 percent from the previous close as data
showing high consumer prices last month reinforced doubts about
whether the central bank would cut interest rates next month
despite a contraction in factory output. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee ends largely steady at 53.85/86 per dollar versus
its close of 53.8450/8550 on Monday after dropping to its lowest
in three weeks earlier as data showed a contraction in
industrial output but continued high consumer inflation raised
uncertainty about how aggressively the central bank would cut
interest rates this year. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year OIS rate up 1 bp at 7.27 percent,
while the one-year rate also gains 1 bp to 7.64 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.75/7.85 percent versus its
previous close of 7.80/7.85 percent. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

