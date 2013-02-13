FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0425 GMT
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 13, 2013 / 4:36 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0425 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index gains 0.5 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.47 percent higher, as a relief rally seen after eight
days of falls continues for a second day. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year government bond 
yield down 3 basis points (bps) to 7.84 percent from the
previous close, after the central bank said it will buy bonds
via open market operations. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee at 53.83/84 per dollar versus its close of 
53.85/86 as negative sentiment due to losses versus most other
Asian currencies is offset by demand from oil firms. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year OIS rate up 2 bps at 7.29 percent,
while the one-year rate also up 1 bp at 7.65 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate steady at 7.75/7.85 percent
versus its previous close. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.