SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index gains 0.6 percent and the broader NSE index 0.6 percent higher. The indexes inched higher for the second day after eight days of falls. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year government bond yield down 3 basis points (bps) to 7.84 percent from the previous close, after the central bank said it will buy bonds via open market operations. RUPEE -------------- The rupee steady at 53.86/85 per dollar as negative sentiment due to losses versus most other Asian currencies is offset by demand from oil firms. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate down 1 bp at 7.26 percent, while the one-year rate also down 1 bp at 7.63 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate steady at 7.80/7.90 versus its previous close of 7.75/7.85 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)