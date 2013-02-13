FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
February 13, 2013 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index gains 0.24 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.18 percent higher, gaining for a second consecutive
session on Wednesday, with Tata Consultancy Services hitting a
record high after an industry body forecast exports would grow
in the next fiscal year, while Tata Motors gained after its key
unit JLR reported a surge in monthly sales. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year government bond 
yield down 3 basis points (bps) at 7.84 percent from the
previous close, after the central bank said it will buy up to
100 billion rupees of bonds via open market operations on
Friday. Dealers will await inflation data on Thursday for
further cues. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee ends at 53.82/83 per dollar versus 53.85/86 last
close,  snapping a five-day losing streak, helped by gains in
the domestic share markets and the euro, and as the trade
deficit did not widen as much as some analysts had feared.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year OIS rate down flat at 7.27 percent,
while the one-year rate also unchanged at 7.64 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate steady at previous close level
of 7.75/7.85 percent. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

