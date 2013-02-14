FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 14, 2013 / 4:41 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index is up 0.01 percent while the broader NSE
index is down 0.06 percent with shares which have been excluded
from key indexes falling and sentiment remains cautious ahead of
the wholesale price based inflation data due around 11:30 a.m.
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year government bond 
yield is up 1 basis point (bp) at 7.85 percent with traders
awaiting the inflation data for immediate cues. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee is at 53.91/92 per dollar versus its previous
close of 53.82/83 as dollar short-covering seen as Asian markets
reopen after a five-day weekend. Choppy domestic shares also
hurting. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year OIS rate up 1 bp at 7.28 percent,
while the one-year rate unchanged at 7.64 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate little changed at 7.80/7.85
percent versus its previous closing level of 7.75/7.85 percent.
 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.