SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0841 GMT
February 14, 2013 / 8:46 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0841 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index is down 0.18 percent while the broader NSE
index falls 0.29 percent despite lower-than-expected wholesale
inflation data as traders are cautious ahead of the presentation
of the 2013/14 budget at the end of the month. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year government bond 
yield is down 3 basis points (bps) at 7.81 percent. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee is at 53.91/92 per dollar versus its previous
close of 53.82/83 after data showed a slower-than-expected rise
in wholesale inflation in January. Choppy domestic shares also
hurting. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year OIS rate down 3 bps at 7.24 percent,
while the one-year rate down 5 bps at 7.59 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate little changed at 7.80/7.85
percent versus its previous closing level of 7.75/7.85 percent.
 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

