SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index down 0.57 percent while the broader NSE index falls 0.61 percent, snapping a two-day recovery, as State Bank of India declined after bad loans weighed on its third-quarter earnings, while Maruti Suzuki India ended lower on exclusion from the MSCI indexes. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year government bond yield ends down 2 basis points (bps) at 7.82 percent after headline inflation eased to a more than three-year low. It fell to 7.81 percent in the session, its lowest in more than a month. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 53.92/93 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.82/83, tracking losses in the domestic share market but dollar demand from oil firms was largely met by supply from exporters, preventing a further slide. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate down 3 bps at 7.24 percent, while the one-year rate down 4 bps at 7.60 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate marginally higher at 7.80/7.90 percent versus its previous closing level of 7.75/7.85 percent. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)