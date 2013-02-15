SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0418 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index down 0.23 percent and the broader NSE index also drops 0.29 percent, after State Bank of India and Tata Motors earnings disappointed. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year government bond at 7.82 percent, same as Thursday's close as dealers awaiting bond auction, RBI's OMO purchase in session. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 53.86/87 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.92/93, on position adjustment. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate at 7.22 percent, down 2 basis points, while the one-year rate at 7.59 percent, down 1 bp. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate unchanged at 7.80/7.90 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)