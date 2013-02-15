FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 15, 2013 / 12:21 PM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index down 0.15 percent and the broader NSE
index lower 0.16 percent, fell to their lowest levels in 2013 as
drug maker Dr. Reddy's retreated a day after reporting a
larger-than-expected fall in quarterly earnings, while software
service exporters fell on profit-taking. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year government bond 
yield up 1 basis point (bp) at 7.83 percent on profit-taking
after yields fell to their lowest in a month, with optimism
prevailing in the lead up to the 2013/14 budget as investors bet
on a fiscally disciplined government. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee at 54.22/23 per dollar versus its previous close
of 53.92/93, hurt by weaker local shares and a slump in the euro
following weak economic growth data. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year OIS rate steady at 7.24 percent,
while the one-year rate unchanged at 7.60 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate ended at 7.75/7.85 percent,
little changed from its previous close of 7.80/7.90 percent.
 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.