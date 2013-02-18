FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430GMT
February 18, 2013 / 4:41 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index 0.1 percent and the broader NSE index 
0.01 percent higher, led by gains in oil retailers after hike in
fuel prices. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year government bond 
yield up 2 basis points (bp) at 7.85 percent after the central
bank chief said there was limited room to ease monetary policy.
  
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee at one-month lows, now at 54.37/38 per dollar
versus its previous close of 54.22/23, driven by falls in Asian
FX after G20 desists from criticising yen devaluation.  
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year OIS rate 2 bps higher at 7.26
percent, and the one-year rate also up 2 bps at 7.62 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.90/7.95 percent, little
changed from its previous close of 7.75/7.85 percent. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
