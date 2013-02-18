FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0728 GMT
#Financials
February 18, 2013 / 7:37 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0728 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index up 0.3 percent and the broader NSE index 
0.25 percent higher, led by gains in HDFC and Reliance
Industries. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1
basis point at 7.84 percent with traders awaiting announcement
of any open market purchase of bonds this week. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee at 54.25/26 per dollar versus its previous close
of 54.22/23, dealers cite some selling by exporters taking
advantage of rupee at one-month lows. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year OIS rate 2 basis points (bps) higher
at 7.26 percent, and the one-year rate also up 2 bps at 7.62
percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.90/7.95 percent, little
changed from its previous close of 7.75/7.85 percent. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

