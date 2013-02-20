FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0417 GMT
February 20, 2013 / 4:27 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0417 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index rose 0.30 percent and the broader NSE
index was 0.28 percent higher, tracking Asian shares. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4
basis points at 7.78 percent, the highest in two-and-a-half
years, after the government cancelled its last bond sale for the
fiscal year scheduled for this week, raising hopes that it will
be able to contain fiscal deficit within target. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee at 54.12/15 per dollar versus its previous close
of 54.1850/1950, tracking firm Asian FX and strong regional
stocks. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year OIS rate 2 basis points (bps) lower
at 7.24 percent, and the one-year rate unchanged at 7.63
percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate unchanged at 7.90/7.95 percent.
 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

