SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0740 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index up 0.01 percent and the broader NSE index was 0.06 percent higher, off the day's highs led by fall in auto shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points (bps) at 7.80 percent after the government cancelled its last bond sale for the fiscal year scheduled for this week, raising hopes that it will be able to manage its high fiscal deficit. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 54.10/11 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.1850/1950. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate 1 bp lower at 7.25 percent and the one-year rate unchanged at 7.63 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate unchanged at 7.95/8.00 percent.