SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0740 GMT
February 20, 2013 / 7:52 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0740 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index up 0.01 percent and the broader NSE index
was 0.06 percent higher, off the day's highs led by fall in auto
shares. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2
basis points (bps) at 7.80 percent after the government
cancelled its last bond sale for the fiscal year scheduled for
this week, raising hopes that it will be able to manage its high
fiscal deficit. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee at 54.10/11 per dollar versus its previous close
of 54.1850/1950. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year OIS rate 1 bp lower at 7.25 percent
and the one-year rate unchanged at 7.63 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate unchanged at 7.95/8.00 percent.
 
    
 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
