SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index up 0.04 percent and the broader NSE index 0.06 percent higher, helped by gains in Reliance Industries that rose after announcing investment in its key natural gas block and as property developer DLF extended gains on hopes of better earnings. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points (bps) at 7.80 percent after the government cancelled its last bond sale for the fiscal year scheduled for this week, raising hopes that it will be able to manage its high fiscal deficit. RUPEE -------------- The rupee gains for a second session, at 54.075/085 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.1850/1950, largely aided by inflows related to a debt auction, with volumes remaining low as most state-run banks were thinly staffed due to a strike. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate flat at 7.26 percent and the one-year rate 1 bp higher at 7.64 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.85/7.95 pct versus its 7.90/7.95 percent last close.