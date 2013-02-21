FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0733 GMT
February 21, 2013 / 7:41 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0733 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index down 1.01 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.98 percent lower, led by a fall in bank shares. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges up 1
basis point to 7.81 percent on mild profit-taking after prices
rose to their highest level in two-and-a-half years in the
previous session. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee weaker at 54.43/44 per dollar versus its previous
close of 54.075/085, in line with global risk-off sentiment.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate steady at its previous
close of 7.26 percent and the 1-year rate also flat at 7.64
percent in the absence of any fresh triggers.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.75/7.80 percent versus its
7.85/7.95 percent last close. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

