SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index ends down 1.62 percent at 19,325.36 points while the broader NSE index closes down 1.53 percent at 5,852.25 points, posting their biggest fall since July 2012 as bank shares such as ICICI Bank fall a day after RBI data shows loan growth is still a concern and on weakness in global shares due to worries over Fed slowing its bond buying programme. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges up 1 basis point to 7.81 percent on mild profit-taking after prices rose to their highest level in two-and-a-half years in the previous session. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ends weaker at 54.47/48 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.075/085, in line with global risk-off sentiment with sharp losses in the domestic share market adding to the downside. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate ends down 2 basis points at 7.24 percent while the 1-year rate also drops 2 basis points to 7.62 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate ends at 7.90/8.00 percent versus its 7.85/7.95 percent last close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)