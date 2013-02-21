FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
February 21, 2013 / 11:47 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index ends down 1.62 percent at 19,325.36 points
while the broader NSE index closes down 1.53 percent at 5,852.25
points, posting their biggest fall since July 2012 as bank
shares such as ICICI Bank fall a day after RBI data
shows loan growth is still a concern and on weakness in global
shares due to worries over Fed slowing its bond buying
programme. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges
up 1 basis point to 7.81 percent on mild profit-taking after
prices rose to their highest level in two-and-a-half years in
the previous session. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee ends weaker at 54.47/48 per dollar versus its
previous close of 54.075/085, in line with global risk-off
sentiment with sharp losses in the domestic share market adding
to the downside. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate ends down 2 basis points
at 7.24 percent while the 1-year rate also drops 2 basis points
to 7.62 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate ends at 7.90/8.00 percent versus
its 7.85/7.95 percent last close. 
    
  ---------------------         
 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
