SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0410 GMT
February 22, 2013 / 4:22 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0410 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index up 0.12 percent at 19,348.35 and the
broader NSE index up 0.07 percent at 5,856.55, led by gains in
Reliance Industries. Market, however, expected to remain
rangebound until the budget next week. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady
at its previous close of 7.81 percent with traders preferring to
stay on the sidelines ahead of the budget on Feb. 28 but lower
crude oil prices may push up prices later in the session. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee marginally stronger at 54.42/43 per dollar versus
its previous close of 54.47/48 on some bunched up dollar sales
after some banks had refrained from trading due to the two-day
nationwide strike on Wednesday and Thursday. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 1 basis point at 7.23
percent while the 1-year rate also drops 1 basis point to 7.61
percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate largely unchanged at 7.90/7.95
percent from 7.90/8.00 percent at previous close. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

