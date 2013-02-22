FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0710 GMT
February 22, 2013 / 7:32 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0710 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index up 0.1 percent and the broader NSE index
up 0.01 percent, led by gains in technology shares on hopes of
export incentives in the upcoming budget. The market, however,
expected to remain rangebound until the budget next week. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1
basis point (bp) at 7.82 percent with traders preferring to stay
on the sidelines ahead of the budget on Feb. 28 but lower crude
oil prices may push up prices later in the session. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee marginally stronger at 54.37/38 per dollar versus
its previous close of 54.47/48 on some bunched-up dollar sales
after some banks refrained from trading due to the two-day
nationwide strike on Wednesday and Thursday. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 2 bps at 7.22 percent
while the 1-year rate drops 2 bps to 7.60 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate largely unchanged at 7.90/7.95
percent from 7.90/8.00 percent at Thursday's close. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
