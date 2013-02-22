FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
#Financials
February 22, 2013 / 12:06 PM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index fell 0.04 percent and the broader NSE
index declined 0.03 percent, to their lowest close in two
months, led by declines in HDFC after Goldman Sachs downgraded
the stock to "sell", while ITC fell on fears of a hike in excise
duty for tobacco in the upcoming federal budget. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1
basis point (bp) at 7.80 percent as the absence of more debt
auctions and hopes of more bond purchases via open market
operations boosted prices. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee marginally stronger at 54.175/185 per dollar
versus its previous close of 54.47/48, boosted by inflows
delayed by a strike that curtailed trading over the last couple
of sessions, but investors were jittery ahead of the crucial
2013/14 budget next week. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 2 bps at 7.22 percent
while the 1-year rate down 1 bp to 7.61 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.75/7.80 percent versus
7.90/8.00 percent at Thursday's close. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
