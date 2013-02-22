SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index fell 0.04 percent and the broader NSE index declined 0.03 percent, to their lowest close in two months, led by declines in HDFC after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to "sell", while ITC fell on fears of a hike in excise duty for tobacco in the upcoming federal budget. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.80 percent as the absence of more debt auctions and hopes of more bond purchases via open market operations boosted prices. RUPEE -------------- The rupee marginally stronger at 54.175/185 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.47/48, boosted by inflows delayed by a strike that curtailed trading over the last couple of sessions, but investors were jittery ahead of the crucial 2013/14 budget next week. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 2 bps at 7.22 percent while the 1-year rate down 1 bp to 7.61 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.75/7.80 percent versus 7.90/8.00 percent at Thursday's close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)