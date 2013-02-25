SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0405GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index fell 0.04 percent and the broader NSE index declined 0.05 percent, led by a fall in Reliance Industries. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 7.80 percent as investors remain cautious ahead of the federal budget which will detail the government's FY13/14 borrowing programme. RUPEE -------------- The rupee stronger at 54.11/12 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.175/185, on hopes of foreign fund inflows related to the recently held debt limit auction for foreigners. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate flat at 7.22 percent while the 1-year rate also unchanged at 7.61 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.85/7.90 percent versus Friday's close of 7.75/7.80 percent at the start of a new reserves reporting week. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)