SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0910 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index gains 0.26 percent and the broader NSE index up 0.23 percent, led by a gains in technology stocks. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield eases 1 basis point to 7.79 percent with some dealers expecting the central bank to announce an open market operation this week to ease liquidity tightness. RUPEE -------------- The rupee stronger at 53.96/97 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.175/185, on hopes of foreign fund inflows related to the recently held debt limit auction for foreigners. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate flat at 7.22 percent while the 1-year rate up 2 basis points at 7.63 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent versus Friday's close of 7.75/7.80 percent at the start of a new reserves reporting week. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)