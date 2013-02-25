FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0910 GMT
#Financials
February 25, 2013 / 9:22 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0910 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index gains 0.26 percent and the broader NSE
index up 0.23 percent, led by a gains in technology stocks.
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield eases 1
basis point to 7.79 percent with some dealers expecting the
central bank to announce an open market operation this week to
ease liquidity tightness.
 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee stronger at 53.96/97 per dollar versus its
previous close of 54.175/185, on hopes of foreign fund inflows
related to the recently held debt limit auction for foreigners.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate flat at 7.22 percent while
the 1-year rate up 2 basis points at 7.63 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent versus
Friday's close of 7.75/7.80 percent at the start of a new
reserves reporting week. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

