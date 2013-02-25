SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index gains 0.08 percent and the broader NSE index up 0.08 percent, as technology firms such as Infosys gained on hopes the budget would provide incentives to exporters, while oil & gas company ONGC fell on worries about a potentially higher oil subsidy burden. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at 7.80 percent as a continued cash shortage in the banking system weighed, with dealers waiting to see whether the central bank buys debt through OMOs this week to ease liquidity. RUPEE -------------- The rupee stronger at 53.8650/8750 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.175/185, boosted by dollar sales by custodian banks, positive sentiment ahead of the upcoming federal budget and heavy dollar selling in the non-deliverable forwards market. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS up 1 basis point at 7.23 percent while the 1-year rate up 2 basis points at 7.63 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.85/7.90 percent versus Friday's close of 7.75/7.80 percent at the start of a new reserves reporting week. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)