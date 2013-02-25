FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 25, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index gains 0.08 percent and the broader NSE
index up 0.08 percent, as technology firms such as Infosys
gained on hopes the budget would provide incentives to
exporters, while oil & gas company ONGC fell on worries about a
potentially higher oil subsidy burden. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 
unchanged at 7.80 percent as a continued cash shortage in the
banking system weighed, with dealers waiting to see whether the
central bank buys debt through OMOs this week to ease
liquidity. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee stronger at 53.8650/8750 per dollar versus its
previous close of 54.175/185, boosted by dollar sales by
custodian banks, positive sentiment ahead of the upcoming
federal budget and heavy dollar selling in the non-deliverable
forwards market. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS up 1 basis point at 7.23
percent while the 1-year rate up 2 basis points at 7.63 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.85/7.90 percent versus
Friday's close of 7.75/7.80 percent at the start of a new
reserves reporting week. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.