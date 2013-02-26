FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0510 GMT
February 26, 2013 / 5:21 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0510 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index down 0.61 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.64 percent lower, with rate sensitive stocks falling as
traders lighten positions ahead of the federal budget and expiry
of February derivative contracts on Feb. 28. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at
7.79 percent after the central bank announces another round of
bond purchase and on the back of a global risk-off due to the
Italy parliament deadlock. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee weaker at 54.04/05 per dollar compared with its
previous close of 53.8650/8750 on the back of a global risk-off
and month-end dollar demand from oil companies. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS down 4 basis points at 7.19
percent while the 1-year rate down 3 basis points at 7.60
percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate steady at its previous close of
7.85/7.90 percent with demand remaining firm at the start of a
new reserves reporting week. 
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
