SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0807 GMT
#Financials
February 26, 2013 / 8:21 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0807 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index down 1.08 percent and the broader NSE
index 1.06 percent lower, on widespread profit-taking in blue
chips such as ICICI Bank and Tata Motors ahead of the 2013/14
budget to be unveiled on Thursday. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 7.80 percent on
the back of a global risk-off due to the Italy parliament
deadlock. The central bank on Monday announced another round of
bond purchase. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee weaker at 54.15/16 per dollar compared with its
previous close of 53.8650/8750, tracking fall in domestic
shares. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS down 5 basis points (bps) at
7.18 percent while the 1-year rate down 3 bps at 7.60 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate steady at 7.85/7.90 percent with
demand remaining firm at the start of a new reserves reporting
week. 
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
