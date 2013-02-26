FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Derivatives RSS
February 26, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index down 1.64 percent and the broader NSE
index 1.6 percent lower, to their lowest close in three months
on Tuesday, as blue chips such as ICICI Bank were hit by caution
ahead of the 2013/14 budget, although mobile operators rallied
on expectations of a cut in airwave auction prices. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 2 basis points
(bps) to 7.82 percent as caution prevailed ahead of Thursday's
federal budget, offsetting the positive of RBI's bond buy
announcement this week. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee weaker at 54.09/10 per dollar compared with its
previous close of 53.8650/8750, retreating sharply from a more
than one-week high touched in the previous session, hit by a
global sell-off of risk assets and month-end dollar demand from
importers. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year OIS falls to a near one-month
low in the session, ending down 4 bps at 7.19 percent while the
one-year rate down 1 bp at 7.62 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.75/7.80 percent versus
Monday's close of 7.85/7.90 percent with demand remaining firm
at the start of a new reserves reporting week. 
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.