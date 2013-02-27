SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0415 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index up 0.46 percent and the broader NSE index 0.38 percent higher, as recent underperformers such as ICICI Bank and HDFC gained following global cues and ahead of the budget. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield eased 1 basis point (bp) to 7.81 percent as brent crude oil falls to a one-month low. RUPEE -------------- The rupee stronger at 53.96/97 per dollar compared with its previous close of 54.09/10, on the back of a recovery in risk assets regionally. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year OIS unmoved at 7.19 percent while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 7.61 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.85/7.95 percent from last close of 7.75/7.80 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)