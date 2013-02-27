SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index ends up 0.72 percent at 19,152.41 and the broader NSE index closes 0.62 percent higher at 5,796.90, rebounding from three-month lows hit in the previous session, as recent blue-chip underperformers such as Larsen & Toubro recover on value buying a day ahead of the federal budget for 2013-14. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closes down 2 basis points (bps) at 7.80 percent after an economic survey indicates the government is likely to hit its fiscal deficit target for the year, providing scope for further monetary easing. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ends stronger at 53.86/87 per dollar compared with its previous close of 54.09/10, tracking gains in domestic shares and on optimism ahead of the budget on Thursday. But the unit comes off the day's high of 53.63, due to month-end oil and defence related dollar demand. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year OIS closes down 1 bp at 7.18 percent while the one-year rate drops 2 bps to 7.60 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate closes at 7.80/7.90 percent from last close of 7.75/7.80 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)