SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT
#Financials
February 28, 2013 / 4:37 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index up 0.55 percent and the broader NSE index
0.51 percent higher, with sentiment bullish ahead of the union
budget for the next fiscal year starting in April, due to be
announced at 11 a.m. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 7.80 percent
with traders awaiting the gross market borrowing number for the
next fiscal year which will be announced in the budget. The GDP
data for the December quarter is also being keenly eyed. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee stronger at 53.70/71 per dollar versus its
previous close of 53.86/87 on the back of a continued risk rally
in global markets. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year OIS steady at 7.18 percent while
the one-year rate down 1 bp at 7.59 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent versus its
previous close of 7.80/7.90 percent. 
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
