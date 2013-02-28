SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index up 0.55 percent and the broader NSE index 0.51 percent higher, with sentiment bullish ahead of the union budget for the next fiscal year starting in April, due to be announced at 11 a.m. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 7.80 percent with traders awaiting the gross market borrowing number for the next fiscal year which will be announced in the budget. The GDP data for the December quarter is also being keenly eyed. RUPEE -------------- The rupee stronger at 53.70/71 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.86/87 on the back of a continued risk rally in global markets. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year OIS steady at 7.18 percent while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 7.59 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent versus its previous close of 7.80/7.90 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)