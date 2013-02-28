FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
February 28, 2013 / 12:02 PM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index ended 1.52 percent lower and the broader
NSE index closed 1.79 percent down, falling to three-month lows
as state-run lenders declined after the government announced a
higher-than-expected gross market borrowing target as part of
its 2013/14 budget, raising concerns about liquidity in the
banking system. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 7 basis points
(bps) to 7.87 percent after the government announced a
higher-than-expected gross market borrowing of 6.29 trillion
rupees. The GDP data for the December quarter showed a further
slowing of growth at 4.5 percent, which should support bonds on
Friday. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee weaker at 54.36/37 per dollar versus its previous
close of 53.86/87, retreating from a three-week high hit
earlier, after the 2013/14 budget increased spending despite
keeping fiscal deficit targets in place, while measures to
attract foreign flows were seen as limited. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year OIS rate rose 4 bps to 7.22
percent while the one-year rate up 2 bps at 7.62 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate ended at 7.75/7.85 percent
versus its previous close of 7.80/7.90 percent. 
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

