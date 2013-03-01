FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0425 GMT
March 1, 2013 / 4:36 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0425 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index up 0.22 percent and the broader NSE index
0.22 percent higher, with investors looking to buy bargains
after they were over-sold post the budget in the previous
session. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points
(bps) at 7.85 percent after the October-December growth data
released post market hours on Thursday came in sharply below
market expectations raising hopes of a rate cut by the central
bank in March. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee weaker at 54.62/63 per dollar versus its previous
close of 54.36/37, tracking losses in most other Asian
currencies and the euro but the rupee recovered from a 1-1/2
month low of 54.73, reached in opening deals, as the finance
minister clarified on the tax residency certificate for foreign
investors. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year OIS rate down 2 bps at 7.20
percent while the one-year rate also down 2 bps at 7.60 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.85/7.90 percent little
changed from its previous close of 7.75/7.85. 
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

