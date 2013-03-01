FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
March 1, 2013 / 11:57 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index up 0.3 percent and the broader NSE index
0.47 percent higher, as blue chips such as HDFC seen as oversold
rose, and after the finance ministry clarified it would not
question the validity of tax residency certificates held by
foreign investors. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 4 basis points
(bps) to 7.91 percent, extending losses a day after the finance
minister unveiled a higher-than-expected gross borrowing for
2013/14, with comments from a rating agency adding to fears that
a downgrade possibility was still real. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee weaker at 54.90/91 per dollar versus its previous
close of 54.36/37, hitting its lowest level in over a
month-and-half as stop-losses were triggered in the dollar after
rumours of a possible downgrade by Fitch Ratings and the
follow-on breach of a key technical level. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year OIS rate flat at 7.22 down while
the one-year rate 1 bp lower at 7.61 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.50/7.55 percent against its
previous close of 7.75/7.85. 
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

