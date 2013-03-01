SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index up 0.3 percent and the broader NSE index 0.47 percent higher, as blue chips such as HDFC seen as oversold rose, and after the finance ministry clarified it would not question the validity of tax residency certificates held by foreign investors. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 4 basis points (bps) to 7.91 percent, extending losses a day after the finance minister unveiled a higher-than-expected gross borrowing for 2013/14, with comments from a rating agency adding to fears that a downgrade possibility was still real. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 54.90/91 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.36/37, hitting its lowest level in over a month-and-half as stop-losses were triggered in the dollar after rumours of a possible downgrade by Fitch Ratings and the follow-on breach of a key technical level. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year OIS rate flat at 7.22 down while the one-year rate 1 bp lower at 7.61 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.50/7.55 percent against its previous close of 7.75/7.85. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)