SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0450 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index is down 0.6 percent and the broader NSE index 0.7 percent lower, tracking losses in Asian shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.89 percent, helped by an easing in crude prices and risk-off sentiment. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 55.07/08 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.90/91, hitting a near two-month low tracking losses in most Asian currencies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year OIS rate down 2 bps at 7.20 percent while the one-year rate 2 bps lower at 7.59 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent, higher than Friday's close of 7.50/7.55 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)