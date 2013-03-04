FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT
March 4, 2013 / 7:07 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index is down 0.56 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.71 percent lower, tracking losses in Asian shares. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points
(bps) at 7.89 percent, helped by an easing in crude prices and
risk-off sentiment. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee weaker at 55.10/11 per dollar versus its previous
close of 54.90/91, hitting a near two-month low tracking losses
in most Asian currencies. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year OIS rate down 3 bps at 7.19
percent while the one-year rate 3 bps lower at 7.58 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent, higher
than Friday's close of 7.50/7.55 percent. 
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

