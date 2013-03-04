FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 4, 2013 / 12:02 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index ends down 0.21 percent and the broader NSE
index closes 0.37 percent lower, as global risk aversion sparked
broad-based selling in domestic blue chips, including in Larsen
& Toubro and Maruti Suzuki, at a time when sentiment is already
weak. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points
(bps) at 7.89 percent, recovering from a sell-off that traders
saw as excessive after the release of higher-than-expected
borrowing target last week, with markets supported by hopes the
central bank will cut interest rates later this month. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee ends marginally stronger at 54.86/87 per dollar
versus its previous close of 54.90/91, after hitting its lowest
level in nearly two months earlier in the session. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year OIS rate down 3 bps at 7.19
percent while the one-year rate 4 bps lower at 7.57 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.00/7.10 percent, easing
further from Friday's close of 7.50/7.55 percent. 
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.